Mysore Sandal scam: 'Bribe giver, taker equally susceptible for prosecution,' says Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has rejected two petitions filed by the alleged "bribe givers" in the Mysore Sandal scam, saying it is high time the menace of corruption is plugged and nipped in the bud "by making the bribe giver susceptible for such prosecution, like the bribe taker".

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his judgement dated June 26, rejected a petition filed by Kailash S Raj, Vinay S Raj and Chetan Marlecha, the owners of Ms Karnataka Aromas Company, and another petition by Albert Nicolas and Gangadhar, who were found with cash of Rs 45 lakh each in the office of Prashanth Kumar MV, the then finance adviser and chief controller of accounts in BWSSB.

Prashanth is the son of Madal Virupakshappa, the then BJP MLA and chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal soap.