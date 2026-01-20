The mystery of Sheikh Mohammed’s lightning visit

In a diplomatic episode marked by unusual haste and near-total secrecy, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, paid a lightning visit to India on Monday, 19 January. Announced barely a day earlier, the trip lasted only a few hours — so brief that it immediately set off speculation about its true purpose. Accompanied by almost his entire cabinet, Sheikh Mohammed’s arrival resembled an emergency consultation rather than a conventional state visit.

Official Indian statements placed the duration of the visit at roughly three hours. However, sources familiar with the matter suggested it may have been closer to 90 minutes. Considering that a flight from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi takes approximately three-and-a-half hours, the delegation undertook a punishing seven-hour round trip for what amounted to a fleeting touchdown.

The urgency becomes even more striking given that the visit occurred on a Monday when Delhi’s air quality index stood at a hazardous 418, shrouding the capital in thick smog — conditions that would ordinarily deter all but the most essential travel.

Despite the brevity, India accorded the UAE leader an exceptional reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Sheikh Mohammed at the airport, a protocol rarely extended to visiting heads of state. The imagery — warm handshakes under heavy security — signalled importance, yet the silence that followed was conspicuous.