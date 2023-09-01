Mysuru Dasara 2023: Majestic march of elephants begins in K'taka

Karnataka Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre on Friday inaugurated 'Gaja Payana' which marks the commencement of the majestic march of elephants from jungle camps to premises of the Mysuru palace to participate in the historical Dasara festival.

The event is regarded as the festival of the land and the state government celebrates it with all grandeur.

People from across the country and abroad visit the city during the festivities. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that noted Kannada music composer and activist Hamsalekha would inaugurate Dasara this time.