'The Elephant Whisperers': Mahouts Booman, Bellie raise exploitation issue

A fresh controversy has cropped up around the celebrated Oscar winning documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers' with the mahout couple Bomman and Bellie alleging that they were exploited by the documentary makers.

The allegation was raised in a recent interview.

The duo had alleged that the documentary makers did not give them remuneration and had been irresponsive after the Oscar win.

Bomman and Bommie, in an interview to a local publication, said that they had spent huge money during the shoot of the documentary to cover the expenses.

They also alleged that they have filed a case against the makers of the documentary who have threatened them to take it back.