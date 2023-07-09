Naga body opposes relief camp in Ukhrul for displaced people of other Manipur districts

A Naga organisation strongly opposed the Manipur government's decision to set up a semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul district for the displaced people of other districts.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) quoting a Manipur Home Department notification, said that the state government has decided to set up semi-permanent relief camps in various districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul district.



"Setting up and operation of semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul district must not accommodate those displaced persons from other districts. To ensure permanent peace in Manipur, the government must work out a policy to accommodate the displaced persons in their original place and not scatter them in other places," the TNL said in a statement.