Naga body seeks NIA probe into four civilian killings in Manipur
Tangkhul Naga Long issues three-day ultimatum over security demands after attack on two vehicles in Ukhrul district
Tangkhul Naga Long seeks an NIA investigation into the killing of four Naga civilians, including two women, in Ukhrul district.
The organisation gives the Centre and Manipur government three days to remove what it describes as Kuki militants from Naga areas.
Security forces launch searches as Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho appeals for dialogue and reconciliation.
The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex Tangkhul Naga organisation, on Saturday demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the killing of four Naga civilians in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and issued a three-day ultimatum to the Centre and state government over its security demands.
The four victims, including two women and a mother and son, were killed when gunmen fired on two vehicles at New Haven along the Imphal–Dimapur National Highway on Friday afternoon, according to police.
The attack was suspected to have been carried out by Kuki militants. The identity of those responsible had not been established in the information provided by officials.
Following an emergency meeting of Tangkhul civil society organisations, the TNL demanded the removal of what it described as Kuki militants from Naga areas. It also sought the immediate transfer of the investigation to the NIA.
The organisation said this was the fourth attack at the same location and claimed that the civilians were killed only metres from deployed security personnel.
Accusing the Centre and state government of failing to protect civilians, the TNL demanded the withdrawal of central security forces from the area. It said the victims’ families had decided not to claim the bodies until that demand was met.
The organisation warned of an indefinite public agitation if the authorities failed to act within its deadline.
Police identified the victims as Kapangkhui R.S. and Haoleia R.S. of Shangshak village, and August Ngalung and Khanmila of Tashar village. All four suffered fatal bullet injuries and died at the scene, an official said.
According to police, the vehicles came under fire from the vicinity of Yaolen village. Investigators also found bullet marks on the windscreens of both vehicles.
Additional personnel from Manipur Police, the Border Security Force, the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to strengthen security and prevent further violence. Search operations are under way around the attack site to locate those responsible.
In a separate statement, Deputy Chief Minister and senior Naga leader Losii Dikho appealed for dialogue and reconciliation, saying further violence would deepen the suffering caused by the state’s ethnic crisis.
He said the recent civilian deaths had left profound wounds that retaliation could not heal, and stressed the need to pursue a lasting resolution through peaceful engagement.
With IANS inputs