Naga body seeks NIA probe into four civilian killings in Manipur

Tangkhul Naga Long seeks an NIA investigation into the killing of four Naga civilians, including two women, in Ukhrul district.

The organisation gives the Centre and Manipur government three days to remove what it describes as Kuki militants from Naga areas.

Security forces launch searches as Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho appeals for dialogue and reconciliation.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex Tangkhul Naga organisation, on Saturday demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the killing of four Naga civilians in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and issued a three-day ultimatum to the Centre and state government over its security demands.

The four victims, including two women and a mother and son, were killed when gunmen fired on two vehicles at New Haven along the Imphal–Dimapur National Highway on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The attack was suspected to have been carried out by Kuki militants. The identity of those responsible had not been established in the information provided by officials.

Following an emergency meeting of Tangkhul civil society organisations, the TNL demanded the removal of what it described as Kuki militants from Naga areas. It also sought the immediate transfer of the investigation to the NIA.

The organisation said this was the fourth attack at the same location and claimed that the civilians were killed only metres from deployed security personnel.