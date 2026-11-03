Manipur: Shutdown in Kangpokpi hits normal life for 2nd day over killing of 2 Kuki youths

The mutilated bodies of the two youths, who had gone missing a few days earlier, were found in a hilly stretch of neighbouring Senapati district on Sunday morning.

Following the recovery, CoTU had initially called a 24-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi from Sunday. The organisation extended it by another 48 hours on Monday night.

CoTU said the extension was in protest against the government's “shameful indecision, unacceptable silence and continued failure to initiate any tangible action to deliver justice for the brutal and inhumane killing of two innocent Kuki Zo civilians”.

The organisation said the Kuki-Zo community would not accept “empty assurances and administrative excuses in place of justice” and demanded time-bound action against those responsible.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023. The violence has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.

Clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported in the state in recent months.

Normal life remains disrupted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi for a second day as CoTU observes a shutdown over the killing of two Kuki youths. The organisation has demanded time-bound action against those responsible for the killings.