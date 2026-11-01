Three Kuki youths killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur

Three Kuki youths were killed in a gunfight in Manipur's Noney district, with Kuki Inpi Manipur blaming Naga militant groups

Thousands of Meiteis, Nagas and Meitei Pangals rallied across Manipur, demanding SoO abrogation and the state government's resignation

The developments underscore rising tensions over the SoO agreement and growing demands for security and rehabilitation of displaced people

Three people belonging to the Kuki community were killed in a gunfight between rival armed groups at Kekru Naga village in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, triggering fresh concerns over the state's fragile security situation amid mounting tensions between indigenous communities.

According to police, the exchange of fire broke out on Saturday morning and continued for several hours in the forested hill village. Security measures have been taken in the area, officials said.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community, strongly condemned the killings and alleged that Naga militant groups were responsible. It demanded justice, accountability and immediate intervention by the state government.

The killings came as thousands of people from different indigenous communities, including Meiteis, Nagas and Meitei Pangals, staged rallies across Manipur, demanding the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, the resignation of the state government and an end to the prolonged ethnic violence.

The main mobilisation was organised in Imphal by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in collaboration with several Naga civil society organisations. Demonstrators marched from Tiddim Ground in Kwakeithel to THAU Ground, where a public meeting was held.