Manipur violence: Congress seeks CM’s resignation; dissolution of assembly

According to Ulaka, people subsequently brought the bodies to the chief minister’s residence and demanded justice.

He also highlighted reports of violence in Kamjong district, where Kuki and Naga civilians were reportedly killed, and called for the protection of all communities affected by the conflict.

The Congress leader said the continued violence had deepened public insecurity and underscored the need for urgent intervention by the state and central governments.

Outlining the party’s demands, Ulaka called for enhanced security for civilians, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-affected areas, along with time-bound investigations and prosecution in every case involving killings, firing, arson and damage to civilian property.

He also demanded strict enforcement and a review of the ground rules under the suspension of operations agreement, with action against those found responsible for violations.

The Congress further called for the restoration of genuine freedom of movement across Manipur, alongside a credible and time-bound roadmap for peace, rehabilitation and the safe return of internally displaced people.

Ulaka said humanitarian recommendations should be implemented and accountability measures strengthened to prevent further violence.

He also urged the Union government to issue an immediate directive outlining a comprehensive plan to end the bloodshed, ensure accountability and initiate an inclusive peace process involving all affected communities.

Criticising the state government’s response to the conflict, Ulaka said around 300 people had been killed since the violence began in May 2023, while approximately 60,000 people had been displaced, with 24,000 still living away from their homes, according to figures he cited.

He recalled that the Congress had sent a delegation of MPs to Manipur following the outbreak of violence. He also referred to visits by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as the party’s decision to begin its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the state.

Ulaka questioned the effectiveness of the administration under both the previous governor and the current chief minister, arguing that the situation remained uncontrolled despite changes in leadership.

The Congress leader reiterated that the chief minister should step down, the Assembly should be dissolved and fresh elections held immediately to help restore peace and public confidence.

Alka Lamba, who visited Manipur from 1 to 4 October, said she had met women who had been affected by the violence over the past three years.

“The BJP government in Manipur has completely failed to stop the violence there. Neither is the violence stopping, nor are those committing the violence being punished,” she said.

Lamba also criticised the Centre’s response, questioning why senior central leaders could focus on other political and security-related events while violence continued in Manipur.

She referred to a possible meeting involving Union home minister Amit Shah at the police headquarters ahead of a rally scheduled for 1 November, arguing that greater attention was needed to address the security crisis in the state.

The Congress had also criticised the BJP the previous week, describing the continuing bloodshed in Manipur as evidence of a failure to maintain law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei community and the hill-based Kuki community has resulted in hundreds of deaths and widespread displacement.

The report cited at least 306 deaths and 49 people still missing since the conflict began, with thousands of residents forced from their homes. More recently, clashes involving Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

The latest political demands come amid renewed concerns over civilian safety, accountability and the prospects for a lasting settlement in Manipur, where efforts to restore peace have yet to resolve the wider security and humanitarian crisis.

With PTI inputs