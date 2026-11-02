Protests erupt in Manipur’s Kangpokpi after two missing youths found dead

Protests broke out in Kangpokpi after the bodies of two missing youths were recovered in neighbouring Senapati district.

Security forces used tear gas and batons after protesters threw stones; one protester suffered a head injury and was reported stable.

Deputy chief ministers condemned the killings, while community organisations demanded arrests and an impartial investigation.

Security was reinforced in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday after the discovery of the mutilated bodies of two missing youths in neighbouring Senapati triggered protests and clashes with security personnel, police said.

Demonstrations began on Sunday night, with protesters burning tyres and obstructing roads with logs and boulders. Police said some routes had since been cleared.

Security personnel fired tear gas and used batons to disperse protesters after stones were thrown at them, according to police. One protester sustained a head injury, reportedly after being struck by a tear gas shell. His condition was stable.

A district official said tensions remained high and additional forces had been deployed on Monday morning.

The bodies of T Chongloi, 21, and Paoginlal Hangsing, 20, were recovered on Sunday morning during a search operation in a hilly area of Senapati district. Officials said they were found inside gunny bags at a banana farm.

The two youths had gone missing from Taphou Kuki village on 29 October.

Joint teams of police, CRPF and Assam Rifles had been searching along the boundary between Kangpokpi and Senapati districts. Police said the bodies were discovered during one of these operations.

A statement from the police also described searches involving Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Assam Rifles and RAF personnel in the area east of National Highway 2, along SP Road. The hilly road connects the two districts.