Nagaland Assembly passes resolution for exemption from UCC

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly urging that the state be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 14th house of Nagaland legislative Assembly unanimously resolves for exemption from the proposed enactment of UCC in its application to the State of Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said moving the government resolution on the second day of the monsoon session of the House.

"The Nagaland government and Naga people are of the view that the UCC will pose a threat to customary laws, social practices and the religious practices of the Naga people, which will be in danger of encroachment in the event of imposition of UCC,” he said.

The apparent objective of the UCC is to have a single law on personal matters like marriage and divorce, custody and guardianship, adoption and maintenance, succession and inheritance, he said.