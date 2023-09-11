Nagaland Assembly session to begin on 11 September, to table new municipal bill

The Nagaland Assembly's monsoon session, beginning on Monday, 11 September, is likely to adopt resolutions against the implementation of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the northeastern state, officials said on Sunday, 10 September.

Assembly sources said that in the 14th assembly session, which would have three sittings, the government would move the new municipal bill as well

The consultative meeting of the state government with the apex tribal bodies and civil society organisations (CSO) held on 1 September had unanimously decided that the government would adopt resolutions in the state assembly against the implementation of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and UCC.

The all-important consultative meeting also decided to table the new municipal bill, which takes into account the customary laws and special constitutional provisions prevailing in Nagaland.