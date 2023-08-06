Why Nagaland's ULB polls are on hold due to 33% quota for women

At a time when the stalemate over the decades old Naga political issue continues with the dominant Naga outfit NSCN-IM remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution, the impasse also persists over holding of long awaited urban local body (ULB) polls in the state in view of the controversy on the 33 per cent reservation of seats for the women in ULBs.

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) said that the Naga flag is the identity of Naga nationhood while many Naga organisations claimed reservations for women in ULBs would go against their community's customary laws.

Scripting history, two women for the first time were elected in the February 27 elections to the Nagaland Assembly and one of them was made minister. Nagaland’s first woman Rajya Sabha Member S. Phangnon Konyak last month was nominated to the Panel of Vice-Chairperson in the Upper House of Parliament by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.