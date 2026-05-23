Nagaland tightens curbs as African swine fever outbreak spreads
Districts impose restrictions on pig and pork movement amid concerns over economic fallout
The Nagaland government has stepped up surveillance and containment efforts following outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in different parts of the state, with several districts imposing restrictions on the import, transport and sale of pigs and pork products to contain the disease.
According to an official statement, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services is closely monitoring the situation through district veterinary officers and field staff, who are engaged in surveillance, containment measures, awareness drives, sample collection and enforcement of bio-security protocols.
In Mon district, authorities have temporarily banned pork sales and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders.
In Dimapur district, infected and surveillance zones have been identified after ASF-positive cases were detected among pigs in Signal Angami village. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement, slaughter and transportation of pigs, pork and related products within the affected areas.
In the Medziphema subdivision of Chumoukedima district, commercial slaughter and sale of pigs and pork have been brought under regulation, with prior permission made mandatory.
Mokokchung district authorities have advised residents to avoid buying and consuming pork in affected areas under Tuli subdivision, where outbreaks were confirmed in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages and the Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.
Restrictions on pig imports and transportation have also been enforced in parts of Peren and Niuland districts amid ASF concerns. Following the curbs, pork shops in several areas, including Kohima, remained shut on Saturday, 23 May.
Pork is a staple part of daily meals and traditional cuisine across Nagaland, making the outbreak and related restrictions likely to affect consumption patterns, markets and the livelihoods of thousands of pig farmers and traders dependent on the sector.
The directorate clarified that ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs but poses no threat to humans or public health. However, it warned that the disease can inflict heavy economic losses on pig farmers, underscoring the need for immediate reporting and strict preventive action.
Appealing for public cooperation, the department urged farmers, traders, transporters, village councils, colony authorities and citizens to support ongoing containment efforts. It asked people to immediately report sudden illness or deaths among pigs to the nearest veterinary office and warned against unauthorised movement, sale or transport of pigs and pork products from affected areas.
Farmers and pig rearers have also been advised to maintain strict hygiene and bio-security measures. The directorate cautioned against disposing of dead pigs in rivers, streams, forests or open public spaces, warning that improper disposal could aggravate the outbreak.
It also urged people to avoid panic and refrain from circulating unverified information, while requesting that only official updates issued by the department be shared.
The directorate thanked district administrations and veterinary personnel, including doctors, field assistants and mobile veterinary units, for their efforts on the ground, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the livestock sector and the livelihoods of pig farmers across the state.
With PTI inputs
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