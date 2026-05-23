Nagaland tightens curbs as African swine fever outbreak spreads

The Nagaland government has stepped up surveillance and containment efforts following outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in different parts of the state, with several districts imposing restrictions on the import, transport and sale of pigs and pork products to contain the disease.

According to an official statement, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services is closely monitoring the situation through district veterinary officers and field staff, who are engaged in surveillance, containment measures, awareness drives, sample collection and enforcement of bio-security protocols.

In Mon district, authorities have temporarily banned pork sales and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders.

In Dimapur district, infected and surveillance zones have been identified after ASF-positive cases were detected among pigs in Signal Angami village. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement, slaughter and transportation of pigs, pork and related products within the affected areas.

In the Medziphema subdivision of Chumoukedima district, commercial slaughter and sale of pigs and pork have been brought under regulation, with prior permission made mandatory.

Mokokchung district authorities have advised residents to avoid buying and consuming pork in affected areas under Tuli subdivision, where outbreaks were confirmed in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages and the Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.

Restrictions on pig imports and transportation have also been enforced in parts of Peren and Niuland districts amid ASF concerns. Following the curbs, pork shops in several areas, including Kohima, remained shut on Saturday, 23 May.