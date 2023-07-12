Nagaland’s taekwondo team etches name in Guinness World Records

Congratulating the taekwondo team, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted, “I am happy to know that "Faith In Action" from Nagaland created a new Guinness World Records for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)" on the set of "India's Got Talent" in Mumbai on July 5, 2023. Congratulations and best wishes for all future endeavours.”

The coach of the "Faith in Action" Deep Kumar on Tuesday said that they are delighted by creating this record.

“It would motivate the budding martial artists in Nagaland. There is no lack of talent in the state and they can scale greater heights if they get the facilities and exposure,” Kumar, who is the founder of the group, told the media.

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Ministers -- T.R. Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton – and many other dignitaries also congratulated the "Faith in Action" for their feat.