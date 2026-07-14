Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, dies at 96

Nand Kishore Goenka, a noted social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, passed away on Monday, 13 July 2026, at the age of 96.

His death marks the end of a life devoted to community service, philanthropy and social welfare. Family members, friends and admirers mourned his passing, remembering him for his humility, compassion and commitment to serving society.

Those wishing to pay their last respects can visit his residence at Vasant Sagar, A Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, on Monday evening between 6 pm and 9 pm. The last rites will be held on 15 July at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Hisar, his hometown.

Born into a family rooted in traditional values, Goenka dedicated much of his life to humanitarian causes. He was widely remembered for his quiet acts of generosity and his efforts towards community welfare, helping those in need through sustained service.