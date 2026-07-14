Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, dies at 96
Born into a family rooted in traditional values, Goenka dedicated much of his life to humanitarian causes
Nand Kishore Goenka, a noted social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, passed away on Monday, 13 July 2026, at the age of 96.
His death marks the end of a life devoted to community service, philanthropy and social welfare. Family members, friends and admirers mourned his passing, remembering him for his humility, compassion and commitment to serving society.
Those wishing to pay their last respects can visit his residence at Vasant Sagar, A Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, on Monday evening between 6 pm and 9 pm. The last rites will be held on 15 July at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Hisar, his hometown.
Born into a family rooted in traditional values, Goenka dedicated much of his life to humanitarian causes. He was widely remembered for his quiet acts of generosity and his efforts towards community welfare, helping those in need through sustained service.
His family described his life as an embodiment of samaj seva (service to society), gau seva (service to cows) and national service as a committed RSS swayamsevak. His legacy of kindness, discipline and social responsibility continues to inspire those who knew him.
Sharing his grief on his official X account, Subhash Chandra said his father breathed his last on Monday morning. While the family was saddened by the loss, he said they also wished to celebrate a life spanning 96 years that was dedicated to samaj seva, gau seva and national service.
The Essel Group expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid tribute to Goenka’s values and contributions, saying his life had left a lasting impression on many.
Several leaders and prominent personalities also expressed condolences, praying for the departed soul and offering strength and comfort to the family as they grieve the loss of a life devoted to service and humanity.
With IANS inputs