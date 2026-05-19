MEA diplomat’s lecture on Indian civilisation is an evasive manoeuvre to avoid questions on PM Modi

To be fair, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store answered questions at a joint press ‘appearance’ in Oslo on Monday, 18 May. PM Modi was asked by a Norwegian journalist to respond to media questions as was the norm in Norway. He however chose not to answer the question and walked out of the room, followed by the Norwegian PM.

The journalist, Helle Lyng Svends, a correspondent for Dagsavisen, stood up after the press statements made by PM Modi and PM Store at the Government Guest House in Oslo.

“Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take questions from the freest press in the world,” Svends said, then following him out of the room, asked “Do you deserve the trust of our… government?

Shortly after, PM Store returned to the room after seeing off PM Modi, and spoke to Norwegian journalists. After a business event at the city hall on Monday (May 18) evening, Store also met with Indian journalists.

The public embarrassment was compounded by the Indian embassy in Norway, which invited the journalists to a ‘press briefing’ at Hotel Radisson Blu in the evening and ask questions.

The mission even tagged Helle Lyng and invited her to the briefing.

The press briefing also quickly turned into an embarrassment with Indian diplomat Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the MEA and in charge of PM Modi’s visit, delivering an insane and undiplomatic rant in answer to the same question.

The senior MEA official said, “We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but let me tell you this. We are one sixth of the total population of the world, but not one sixth of the problems of the world”.

“We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important”.

India, he said, was a civilisational country and a democratic society for five thousand years. India had immensely contributed to the world. Yoga originated in India, he went on to say. Chess originated in India, he added and picked up his mobile phone to claim that the numbers on the keyboard also originated in India.

"People misunderstand India by reading reports by ignorant NGOs", he asserted. Upset and visibly angry at the Norwegian journalist interrupting his monologue, he rudely put her down. People who question India were ignorant, he suggested, and went by some stray ‘godforsaken’ article or report that maligned the country. India’s human rights record was just fine and people who have a problem with it can go to the court, he added.

"Do not interrupt me, do not interrupt me, do not interrupt me; you asked me a question. Why should India be trusted? Let me answer the question...”

Asked why should Norway trust India when fundamental rights are being violated, the Indian diplomat fumed and said, ‘we have Gandhi, ancient civilisation and a constitution that guarantees fundamental rights’.

The reporter, refusing to relent, persisted.

“I know India has fundamental rights. That is why I asked about violations. ‘If rights are violated, people can go to court’, the diplomat responded. The journalist would not settle for the answer. "That’s the point. Why are people forced to go to court for basic rights?"