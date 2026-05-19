Who is the Norwegian journalist whose question to PM Modi sparks political storm, triggers media debate
'Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?,' asked journalist Helle Lyng as the prime minister left the room hastily
Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who attempted to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint media briefing in Norway, has become an unlikely flashpoint in India’s political and media discourse.
Lyng’s attempt to pose a question at a briefing where no questions were taken quickly went viral, drawing sharply polarised reactions. Back in India, while one section hailed her as a journalist who dared to question a Prime Minister who has not held a full-fledged press conference in the last 12 years, others accused her of pushing an agenda.
The controversy escalated after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi weighed in, turning the episode into a broader political confrontation.
“Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” Lyng was heard shouting. It remains unclear whether Modi heard the remark, as he exited the venue shortly thereafter.
The brief exchange, however, was enough to ignite a wider debate on press freedom and India's poor ranking in the World Press Freedom Index.
Later, Lyng took to social media, highlighting the contrast between Norway and India on global press freedom rankings.
“Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th,” wrote Lyng, who works with Oslo-based daily Dagsavisen.
As the clip gained traction and opposition parties seized on it to target the Prime Minister, the Indian Embassy in Norway tagged Lyng and invited her to a separate press briefing later that day.
The subsequent interaction proved equally contentious. During the briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George responded to Lyng’s questions with a wide-ranging answer touching on India’s civilisational heritage, yoga, chess, and vaccine diplomacy.
The exchange grew tense as Lyng pressed further. At one point, she briefly walked out of the room before returning, with the entire episode unfolding on camera and adding to the controversy.
On social media, Lyng faced a barrage of abuse, with detractors labelling her a “foreign plant”, “spy”, and even a “Chinese proxy”, citing her past writings on Beijing and President Xi Jinping. Others pointed out that the event in question was a joint media briefing with the Norwegian Prime Minister, not a press conference.
Amid escalating trolling, Lyng issued a clarification: “I am not a foreign spy of any sort…My work is journalism,” she wrote.
The spotlight also turned to her social media presence. Critics flagged her limited activity on X, noting that her account had been verified only days before the incident. Lyng, however, dismissed the insinuations, explaining that she is more active on other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.
Despite the backlash, the episode dramatically boosted Lyng’s visibility. Her follower count on X surged from under 1,000 to over 24,000 within 24 hours, continuing to climb as the controversy unfolded.
According to her professional profile, Lyng has worked as a freelance journalist for multiple Norwegian outlets and as a commentator for Dagsavisen, a relatively small publication.
Her past work reflects sharp criticism of former US President Donald Trump, alongside writings that some critics claim portray China and President Xi Jinping in a favourable light. She has also published articles critical of Elon Musk and his company Tesla.
The incident soon spiralled into a political slugfest in India. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mahua Moitra, accused the Prime Minister of avoiding scrutiny.
“When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear,” Gandhi said, alleging that Modi “panicked” and walked away from questions.
In a twist, Lyng later reached out to Rahul Gandhi on X, seeking an interview on his views regarding the Prime Minister’s Norway visit. At the time of writing, there was no response from the Congress leader.
The BJP, however, dismissed the controversy outright. Party leaders described Lyng as a “delinquent journalist”, while IT cell chief Amit Malviya pointed out that even the Norwegian Prime Minister did not take questions at the briefing.
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