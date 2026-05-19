Who is the Norwegian journalist whose question to PM Modi sparks political storm, triggers media debate

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who attempted to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint media briefing in Norway, has become an unlikely flashpoint in India’s political and media discourse.

Lyng’s attempt to pose a question at a briefing where no questions were taken quickly went viral, drawing sharply polarised reactions. Back in India, while one section hailed her as a journalist who dared to question a Prime Minister who has not held a full-fledged press conference in the last 12 years, others accused her of pushing an agenda.

The controversy escalated after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi weighed in, turning the episode into a broader political confrontation.

“Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” Lyng was heard shouting. It remains unclear whether Modi heard the remark, as he exited the venue shortly thereafter.

The brief exchange, however, was enough to ignite a wider debate on press freedom and India's poor ranking in the World Press Freedom Index.