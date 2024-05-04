Modi trying to create fear among Hindus to remain in power: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, 4 May, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create a fear psychosis among Hindus to stay in power and said he no longer talks about the issues of the common people that propelled him to the top post in 2014.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked people to stay away from "this divide-and-rule politics".

Addressing a rally in the Khanyar area of the city here in support of the NC's Lok Sabha poll candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said, "Modi is trying to create fear among Hindus and to create that fear, he is telling them that your mangalsutras will be taken away and sold to give money to Muslims. Are we such bad people that we will snatch mangalsutras from our mothers and sisters?"

The member of Parliament from Srinagar said the prime minister is telling Hindus that if the INDIA opposition bloc comes to power after the ongoing polls, their savings will be taxed and if they have two houses, one would be taken away and given to Muslims.

"He is creating hatred among Hindus towards Muslims and then he says Muslims produce more children. God gives children. Many (people) do not have (children). What does he know about children when he does not have any? He did not even value his wife, how could he have valued his children," Abdullah asked the gathering.