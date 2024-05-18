Narendra Modi's allegation of insult to UP a "cheap tactic", says M K Stalin

DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday, 18 May, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of picking up a "cheap strategy" of stoking confrontation between states as his "propaganda of communal hatred" did not help.

Stalin slammed what he called Modi's "imaginary tales and bags of lies" by alleging that leaders of southern states including Tamil Nadu (INDIA bloc constituents) were speaking in a derogatory manner, against the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Days ago, PM Modi had alleged in a poll rally that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress's southern allies insulted Uttar Pradesh and Sanatana Dharma but the two parties remained quiet.

The DMK president alleged that it was the BJP that supported and encouraged fake news items, such as the false claims made by "YouTubers like Manish Kashyap" of assault on guest workers in Tamil Nadu. Such fake claims were hate propaganda aimed at creating divisions in society.

Kashyap was arrested last year by Tamil Nadu police for alleged circulation of fake videos on "attacks" in Tamil Nadu on migrant workers hailing from Bihar. Kashyap, who had been in jail in connection with that case, joined the BJP last month.