People watching BJP govt's deception of denying funds, justice to TN: Stalin

"This too after we approached the Supreme Court (seeking the aid from the Centre)," the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The Tamil Nadu government has so far spent Rs 2,477 crore from the state disaster fund towards the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected people, Stalin said.

"Our people are watching every action of the BJP government which is deceiving that there's no fund and no justice to Tamil Nadu," the chief minister said.

On 2 April, Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, in an election rally, hit out at Modi for staging a "drama" and coming up with "stories" on the Katchatheevu issue and dubbed the disclosures by the Centre on the matter under RTI as "wrong information."