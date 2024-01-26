'Nari Shakti' to be on display at 75th Republic Day parade

For the first time, the Republic Day parade on Friday (January 26) will be heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments.

The Defence Ministry said that the parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

It will also witness the maiden participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path.

Women pilots will also enthrall the audience during the Fly-past, representing "Nari Shakti".

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel, official added.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Defence Ministry said: "Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 Special Guests -- an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari'."

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.