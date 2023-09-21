Nashik onion wholesalers on indefinite strike to protest export duty rise

For the second time in a month, wholesale onion traders in the Nashik agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra have launched an indefinite strike in protest against the 40 per cent hike in export duty for the crop until December.

The hike in the duty will make it difficult to export the vegetable and entails huge losses for the farming community, already reeling under a truant monsoon this year.

The strike move, sparking fears of shortages and hike in retail prices ahead of the festival season, evoked sharp reactions, with marketing minister Abdul Sattar warning of strict action against the traders.

Among the demands of the traders are rollback of the export duty on onions.