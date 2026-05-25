Nashik TCS harassment case: Police issue summons to AIMIM’s Mateen Patel

The high-profile harassment case linked to Tata Consultancy Services’s Nashik BPO unit took a major turn on Monday after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police summoned Mateen Patel for questioning over his alleged role in assisting one of the key accused.

Police officials said Patel, an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been issued summons under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to help investigators verify “certain facts” connected to the case and his alleged links with accused Nida Khan.

The development comes days after the Nashik Police filed a massive 1,500-page chargesheet in the case on 22 May, marking the first formal prosecution step in a scandal that sparked outrage across Maharashtra over allegations of workplace harassment, sexual assault and religious coercion.

According to officials, the SIT has uncovered evidence suggesting the victim was allegedly subjected to forced religious conversion, an aspect investigators say also hurt religious sentiments.