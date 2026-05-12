NCW report alleges toxic culture and POSH failures at TCS Nashik unit
Fact-finding panel cites claims of sexual harassment, workplace bullying and governance lapses, while TCS disputes key findings
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged widespread sexual harassment, systemic bullying and serious non-compliance with workplace safety laws at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following a fact-finding inquiry submitted to the Maharashtra government.
The Commission said it had taken suo motu cognisance of complaints linked to the TCS Nashik unit after several women employees raised allegations of misconduct. Acting on the directions of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a four-member committee visited Nashik in April to investigate the claims. The panel included retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana Director General of Police B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW senior coordinator Lilabati.
According to the report, the committee interviewed complainants, members of the Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, police officials and other witnesses before compiling a report exceeding 50 pages with more than 25 recommendations. The findings were submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 8 May.
The committee described the workplace environment as “deeply disturbing and toxic”, alleging pervasive sexual harassment and abuse of authority within the office. It claimed that young female employees had been targeted and subjected to sexual, emotional and mental harassment, including alleged attempts at molestation.
The report further alleged that some women employees were exposed to religious insults and anti-Hindu commentary in the workplace. It claimed that certain individuals denigrated Hindu beliefs and traditions while promoting Islam as a superior religion, creating what the committee described as a coercive and hostile environment.
The panel also alleged that several women chose not to lodge formal complaints because of fear of retaliation, social stigma and a lack of confidence in the grievance mechanism. It claimed that employees who raised concerns feared transfers, termination or other professional consequences.
Among the concerns highlighted were alleged failures in workplace safety measures, including claims that CCTV cameras at the office were non-functional. The committee also criticised what it described as “zero compliance” with the POSH Act, stating that the Pune and Nashik offices shared a common Internal Committee in violation of statutory requirements. It further alleged there had been no awareness programmes, orientation sessions or visible information regarding POSH procedures at the Nashik office.
TCS, however, has disputed several of the allegations contained in the report. Sources within the company said the organisation maintained full compliance with the POSH Act, including regular employee training and the display of Internal Committee details within the office premises. The company also rejected claims that CCTV systems were non-functional.
The NCW committee criticised the response of the Internal Committee members, stating that it found a lack of empathy towards complainants and accusing the company of failing to meet its obligations under Section 19(C) of the POSH Act, which mandates awareness and sensitisation programmes for employees.
The panel recommended stricter enforcement of workplace harassment laws, stronger grievance redressal systems and better safeguards to protect complainants from retaliation. It also called for regular monitoring of workplace safety mechanisms, including CCTV systems, and said criminal proceedings should run alongside obligations under the POSH Act where applicable.
The report stated that police had been advised to consider witness protection measures for complainants and witnesses. It further suggested that the accused could face charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including offences relating to outraging religious feelings and abuse of authority.
The NCW said it had urged both the authorities and TCS management to take appropriate action to ensure the protection, dignity and safety of women employees in the workplace.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines