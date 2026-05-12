NCW report alleges toxic culture and POSH failures at TCS Nashik unit

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged widespread sexual harassment, systemic bullying and serious non-compliance with workplace safety laws at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following a fact-finding inquiry submitted to the Maharashtra government.

The Commission said it had taken suo motu cognisance of complaints linked to the TCS Nashik unit after several women employees raised allegations of misconduct. Acting on the directions of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a four-member committee visited Nashik in April to investigate the claims. The panel included retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana Director General of Police B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW senior coordinator Lilabati.

According to the report, the committee interviewed complainants, members of the Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, police officials and other witnesses before compiling a report exceeding 50 pages with more than 25 recommendations. The findings were submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 8 May.

The committee described the workplace environment as “deeply disturbing and toxic”, alleging pervasive sexual harassment and abuse of authority within the office. It claimed that young female employees had been targeted and subjected to sexual, emotional and mental harassment, including alleged attempts at molestation.

The report further alleged that some women employees were exposed to religious insults and anti-Hindu commentary in the workplace. It claimed that certain individuals denigrated Hindu beliefs and traditions while promoting Islam as a superior religion, creating what the committee described as a coercive and hostile environment.

The panel also alleged that several women chose not to lodge formal complaints because of fear of retaliation, social stigma and a lack of confidence in the grievance mechanism. It claimed that employees who raised concerns feared transfers, termination or other professional consequences.

Among the concerns highlighted were alleged failures in workplace safety measures, including claims that CCTV cameras at the office were non-functional. The committee also criticised what it described as “zero compliance” with the POSH Act, stating that the Pune and Nashik offices shared a common Internal Committee in violation of statutory requirements. It further alleged there had been no awareness programmes, orientation sessions or visible information regarding POSH procedures at the Nashik office.