TCS Nashik employee arrested in alleged religious conversion, harassment case

A female employee of Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik unit, accused in a case involving alleged religious coercion and sexual harassment of colleagues, has been arrested after remaining untraceable for several weeks, police said on Friday.

Nida Khan was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Nashik police, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed.

Khan is among the accused named in a case registered at Deolali Camp police station and is being investigated as part of a wider probe into multiple allegations involving employees at the IT company’s Nashik office.

The SIT is currently examining nine separate complaints related to alleged molestation, workplace harassment and attempts to pressure women employees into religious conversion.

So far, eight people — including a female operations manager — have been arrested in connection with the investigation.