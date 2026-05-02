Court denies anticipatory bail to accused in Nashik TCS harassment case

A court in Nashik on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a key accused in a high-profile workplace harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), citing the need for custodial interrogation.

Public prosecutor Ajay Misar said the court found the allegations against Nida Khan to be serious and noted that she was among the prime accused in the case. “Her custodial interrogation is necessary,” he told reporters, adding that the detailed order would be uploaded later.

Khan, who had sought pre-arrest bail on grounds including her pregnancy, is currently untraceable, with police teams searching for her across Maharashtra.

The case forms part of a wider investigation into alleged sexual harassment, mental abuse and coercive religious conversion at a TCS unit in Nashik between 2022 and 2026. According to police, multiple complaints by women employees led to the registration of nine First Information Reports, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).