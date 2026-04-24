TCS case: No evidence of ‘conversion conspiracy’, says APCR report

A fact-finding report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has claimed that investigators have found no evidence to support allegations of an organised ‘love jihad’ or religious conversion conspiracy in the workplace harassment case involving Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

The report, released on Thursday, 23 April at Mumbai Press Club, said a five-member APCR team visited Nashik on 4 April to assess the situation on the ground. According to the findings, police officials indicated that the nine FIRs registered in the case contain varying and inconsistent allegations.

Citing details reported in The Free Press Journal, APCR said the 'love jihad' angle had been projected as the central narrative in the case. However, investigative agencies have not established any organised attempt at religious conversion.

Instead, the report said, the core of the case pertains to allegations of sexual harassment and related workplace misconduct, though some complaints do include claims of hurting religious sentiments. It added that there is no conclusive material to demonstrate any systematic or organised conversion activity.

APCR has demanded that the probe be handed over to a retired judge and has also called for narco tests of both complainants and the accused.

The press conference was attended by representatives from several civil society groups, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), and the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS).