Nashik court remands ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat to police custody in 5th sexual assault case

A holiday court in Nashik on Sunday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in police custody till April 23 in connection with a fifth case of alleged sexual assault and exploitation registered against him.

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 following a rape complaint by a 35-year-old woman at Sarkarwada police station, has since been accused in multiple cases involving sexual exploitation and financial fraud.

Fifth case adds to mounting charges

Police formally arrested Kharat on Saturday in the latest case, in which he is accused of cheating a woman by claiming divine powers and using black magic to exploit her.

He was produced before the court via video conferencing on Sunday, where the prosecution sought five days of police custody for further investigation.

Advocate Sachin Thore, appearing for the accused, argued that all cases against Kharat were similar in nature and that sufficient police custody had already been granted earlier.

He contended that no further remand was necessary on the same grounds.