Nashik court remands ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat to police custody in 5th sexual assault case
SIT probes multiple allegations of exploitation and fraud; accused faces over a dozen cases
A holiday court in Nashik on Sunday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in police custody till April 23 in connection with a fifth case of alleged sexual assault and exploitation registered against him.
Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 following a rape complaint by a 35-year-old woman at Sarkarwada police station, has since been accused in multiple cases involving sexual exploitation and financial fraud.
Fifth case adds to mounting charges
Police formally arrested Kharat on Saturday in the latest case, in which he is accused of cheating a woman by claiming divine powers and using black magic to exploit her.
He was produced before the court via video conferencing on Sunday, where the prosecution sought five days of police custody for further investigation.
Advocate Sachin Thore, appearing for the accused, argued that all cases against Kharat were similar in nature and that sufficient police custody had already been granted earlier.
He contended that no further remand was necessary on the same grounds.
Prosecution stresses seriousness
Opposing the plea, government lawyers Shailendra Bagade and Kiran Bendbhar told the court that each case involved distinct facts and required separate investigation.
“The crimes are very serious in nature and a thorough probe is required in each case,” the prosecution submitted, emphasising the need to examine individual allegations.
After hearing both sides, the court granted police custody till April 23.
Medical request allowed
During the hearing, Kharat, through his counsel, sought permission to consult a neurosurgeon for shoulder pain, stating that painkillers were ineffective.
The court directed authorities to ensure appropriate medical treatment when he is taken for examination at a civil hospital during custody.
SIT probing multiple cases
The Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Kharat, which include sexual assault and large-scale financial fraud.
Officials said he is facing at least 12 criminal cases across Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, including eight related to sexual assault.
The case has also triggered political controversy, with photographs of Kharat alongside political figures and prominent individuals surfacing in recent weeks.
Authorities have indicated that the investigation will examine all aspects of the allegations, including possible financial irregularities and links to influential persons.
The case continues to unfold as investigators gather evidence across multiple complaints.
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