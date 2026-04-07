SIT not probing alleged political links of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is not examining his alleged links with politicians, officials said on Tuesday, even as multiple cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud are under investigation.

SIT chief Tejaswi Satpute, addressing a press conference, said 12 cases have been registered against Kharat, including eight related to sexual exploitation and four to financial fraud.

The SIT is primarily investigating the sexual exploitation cases, while the financial fraud allegations are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Satpute said the SIT has been probing the matter for the past 17 days and stressed that confidentiality must be maintained until the filing of the chargesheet.

CDR probe at government level

On questions regarding Kharat’s alleged links with political figures, Satpute said call detail records (CDR) are being examined at the state government level and are not part of the SIT’s current probe.

According to information shared during the briefing, the investigation has been divided into multiple layers, with the SIT focusing on sexual exploitation, while other aspects are being handled separately.