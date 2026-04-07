SIT not probing alleged political links of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat
Focus remains on sexual exploitation cases; financial probe handled by ED
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is not examining his alleged links with politicians, officials said on Tuesday, even as multiple cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud are under investigation.
SIT chief Tejaswi Satpute, addressing a press conference, said 12 cases have been registered against Kharat, including eight related to sexual exploitation and four to financial fraud.
The SIT is primarily investigating the sexual exploitation cases, while the financial fraud allegations are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Satpute said the SIT has been probing the matter for the past 17 days and stressed that confidentiality must be maintained until the filing of the chargesheet.
CDR probe at government level
On questions regarding Kharat’s alleged links with political figures, Satpute said call detail records (CDR) are being examined at the state government level and are not part of the SIT’s current probe.
According to information shared during the briefing, the investigation has been divided into multiple layers, with the SIT focusing on sexual exploitation, while other aspects are being handled separately.
The development comes amid claims that phone call records indicated contact between Kharat and several political figures. However, officials have not confirmed these details, and no findings have been placed on record by the SIT.
Satpute said the investigation would proceed without bias and that no individual would be given preferential treatment.
Allegations of exploitation and coercion
The SIT chief said the accused allegedly exploited victims by threatening harm to their family members and taking advantage of their religious beliefs.
Investigators have examined more than 30 witnesses so far. Statements recorded indicate that the accused allegedly used intimidation and superstition to manipulate victims.
He is accused of collecting money under various pretexts, including rituals and religious objects, while allegedly posing as having divine powers.
Officials said victims were allegedly threatened with defamation and coerced into silence. The court has directed that the identities of victims not be disclosed.
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