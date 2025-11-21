Nation mourns IAF pilot killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show; Congress pays tribute

The death of an Indian Air Force pilot in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday drew widespread grief and tributes from political leaders, with the Congress describing it as a profound national loss and calling his service “extraordinary”.

Visuals broadcast by TV channels showed the light combat aircraft suddenly losing altitude during an aerobatic display before crashing onto the ground and erupting into a ball of fire. Thick smoke engulfed the crash site as stunned spectators looked on.

Reacting to the tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the pilot. “My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service,” he posted on X.

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed similar sorrow, calling the pilot “a courageous son of India” and extending prayers and condolences to his family. The Congress’s official handle said the country was mourning a “brave” air warrior whose sacrifice would be remembered.