Nation mourns IAF pilot killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show; Congress pays tribute
Visuals show light combat aircraft suddenly losing altitude during an aerobatic display, crashing to the ground in a fireball
The death of an Indian Air Force pilot in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday drew widespread grief and tributes from political leaders, with the Congress describing it as a profound national loss and calling his service “extraordinary”.
Visuals broadcast by TV channels showed the light combat aircraft suddenly losing altitude during an aerobatic display before crashing onto the ground and erupting into a ball of fire. Thick smoke engulfed the crash site as stunned spectators looked on.
Reacting to the tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the pilot. “My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service,” he posted on X.
Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed similar sorrow, calling the pilot “a courageous son of India” and extending prayers and condolences to his family. The Congress’s official handle said the country was mourning a “brave” air warrior whose sacrifice would be remembered.
The crash occurred on Friday afternoon (local time) during a demonstration flight at the prestigious biennial air show, which this year features over 1,500 exhibitors and more than 1.48 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries. The Indian defence ministry had announced India’s participation on 18 November, noting that the Tejas would be part of both flying and static displays.
Confirming the death, the IAF said the pilot sustained fatal injuries and that a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the force said in a statement.
Chief of defence staff Gen. Anil Chauhan also conveyed his condolences, with the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff noting that the armed forces “deeply regret” the incident.
The Dubai Media Office said emergency teams responded swiftly to the crash and were managing the situation on the ground.
Friday’s tragedy marks the second Tejas crash in recent years. In March 2024, a Tejas LCA crashed near a residential area in Jaisalmer while returning from the tri-services exercise Bharat Shakti; the pilot had ejected safely. Before that, the indigenously built single-engine jet had flown accident-free since its first flight in 2001.
Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Tejas is designed for air combat and offensive support missions, with reconnaissance and anti-ship capabilities as secondary roles. The project — conceived in the 1980s — culminated in the aircraft being declared flight-worthy in 2011. It has since become central to the IAF’s future fleet planning.
In February 2021, the defence ministry signed a Rs 48,000-crore contract with HAL to procure 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft. In November 2023, it granted initial approval for an additional 97 jets. The platform has faced occasional scrutiny, including a technical snag experienced by a jet in October 2020, but remains slated to become the mainstay of the Air Force in the coming decade.
Minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth had recently attended the Dubai Air Show and watched aerial displays by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Tejas. More details on the deceased pilot and the ongoing inquiry are awaited.
