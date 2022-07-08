Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha

"There is an undeclared emergency in the country, even the media does not have the liberty to practice the profession freely when a check and balance is must for the country. So MLAs and MPs should vote in accordance with their conscience," said Sinha.



The former minister said he was confident of getting votes of the MLAs and MPs belonging to the Congress, BTP and NCP in the state.



He said he disagreed with the political theory that if a person is from a specific community and one holds a constitutional post it helps in uplifting the community. Citing the example of NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, he said, "They are projecting her as a tribal representative, she was the Governor of Jharkhand for six year, yet tribals' conditions have not improved."