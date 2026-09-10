‘National awards should be held in Delhi’: Supriya Sule questions shift of Film Awards to Gujarat

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday said the National Film Awards ceremony should be held in New Delhi as it is the country’s capital, criticising the government’s decision to shift this year’s event to Gujarat.

The National Film Awards ceremony will be held at Kevadia in Gujarat on 22 September, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to present the honours. Kevadia, officially renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sule said the awards should remain in Delhi because they are a national-level event.

“For the first time in the 72-year history of the country, the National Awards are being held in Gujarat. Our view is that national awards should always be presented in Delhi. Things that are at the national level should remain at the national level,” she said.

“When major programmes are held in Delhi, they should be held in Delhi itself. That is why they are called national programmes, because Delhi is the national capital of the country. If it is a national programme, it should be held in the national capital. How can it be held somewhere else?” the Baramati MP said.

Sule also alleged that the increasing number of major events being held in Gujarat could be an attempt to reduce the importance of Delhi and Mumbai.

She cited Cricket World Cup matches and visits by foreign heads of state among events that, according to her, were increasingly being held in Gujarat.

“This could be an attempt to reduce the importance of Delhi and Mumbai. The possibility cannot be ruled out,” she said.