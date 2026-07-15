Supriya Sule says NCP (SP) yet to decide on delimitation Bill, rejects speculation

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday, 15 July clarified that her party has not taken any official position on the proposed delimitation Bill, dismissing media reports suggesting it would support the legislation as speculative and based on unnamed sources.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the MP said the party had issued no official statement on the matter and was clarifying its position to avoid confusion among party workers and allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

She said the clarification came after consultations with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jayant Patil. Sule added that she had also spoken to Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress leader Satej Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

"The party has not received any written proposal from the Centre regarding the delimitation exercise. Without that, we cannot take a formal stand," Sule said, adding that the party would announce its position within 24 hours if such a proposal was received.

She said reports claiming the NCP (SP) had decided to support the proposed legislation had created unnecessary confusion.

Her remarks come days after senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram claimed that the BJP was attempting to secure the support of the NCP (SP) and the DMK for the proposed 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and carry out delimitation during the monsoon session of Parliament beginning on 20 July.