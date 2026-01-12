NHRC flags lack of transparency in railways’ report on halal food
Commission has asked railway board to report how it will incorporate these observations into its quality and standards framework
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said that the report submitted by Indian Railways on the serving of halal-certified food in trains is “incomplete” and “lacks transparency”.
The commission had issued a notice to the railway board following a complaint alleging that non-vegetarian meals on trains include only halal-processed meat, which the complainant claimed discriminates against passengers and violates human rights.
In its response, the railway board stated that the Indian Railways and IRCTC follow Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines and that there is no official provision for serving halal-certified food on trains. A similar issue was raised before the Chief Information Commission (CIC), which recorded that no records exist regarding any policy, approval process, or passenger consent related to halal-certified meals.
However, the NHRC observed that the railways’ report does not adequately address concerns about “freedom of choice of passengers,” a fundamental right that allows individuals to know what they are consuming. The commission also noted that, according to Darul Uloom Deoband, meat can only be classified as halal if slaughtered by a Muslim, raising potential concerns about discrimination in employment and restricted opportunities for people of other religions.
While acknowledging that IRCTC complies with FSSAI norms, the NHRC said public disclosure is needed regarding the method of slaughter used for non-vegetarian meals, in line with the mandates of the Sikh Reht Maryada and considering IRCTC’s role as a major public service provider.
The commission highlighted that IRCTC works with a broad network of vendors and contractors across trains, stations, hotels, and restaurants. The railways’ report, however, fails to specify which contractors serve halal, jhatka, or both types of non-vegetarian food.
In response, the NHRC has directed IRCTC to submit a fresh Action Taken Report detailing:
A comprehensive list of all food vendors and contractors engaged by IRCTC.
The type of non-vegetarian food provided by each (halal, jhatka, or both).
The locations and services where such food is served.
The commission has also asked the railway board to submit an Action Taken Report on how these observations will be incorporated into its quality and standards framework.
Additionally, the NHRC noted that the Ministry of Tourism’s hotel classification and star-rating guidelines do not require disclosure of the method of meat slaughter. It has directed the secretary, Ministry of Tourism, to consider including such provisions in the guidelines and report back within four weeks.
The NHRC has sought responses from all concerned authorities within four weeks.
With IANS inputs
