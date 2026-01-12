NHRC flags lack of transparency in railways’ report on halal food

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said that the report submitted by Indian Railways on the serving of halal-certified food in trains is “incomplete” and “lacks transparency”.

The commission had issued a notice to the railway board following a complaint alleging that non-vegetarian meals on trains include only halal-processed meat, which the complainant claimed discriminates against passengers and violates human rights.

In its response, the railway board stated that the Indian Railways and IRCTC follow Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines and that there is no official provision for serving halal-certified food on trains. A similar issue was raised before the Chief Information Commission (CIC), which recorded that no records exist regarding any policy, approval process, or passenger consent related to halal-certified meals.

However, the NHRC observed that the railways’ report does not adequately address concerns about “freedom of choice of passengers,” a fundamental right that allows individuals to know what they are consuming. The commission also noted that, according to Darul Uloom Deoband, meat can only be classified as halal if slaughtered by a Muslim, raising potential concerns about discrimination in employment and restricted opportunities for people of other religions.