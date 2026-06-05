National Sugar Institute director booked over alleged felling of 600 trees on campus

An FIR has been registered against five individuals, including the Director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI), in connection with the alleged illegal felling and uprooting of hundreds of trees within the institute's campus, police officials said.

The accused have been identified as NSI Director Seema Paroha, private security commander Uday Pratap Singh Rathore, estate officer Vinay Kumar, farm manager Ashok Kumar, and M/s Tiwari Wood Merchant of Anwarganj. The case also names several unidentified persons.

The action follows a complaint lodged by Regional Forest Officer Rakesh Pandey, who alleged that extensive tree cutting was carried out near Gate No. 5 of the institute without obtaining the mandatory permissions required under forest regulations.

According to the complaint, concerns over the alleged tree felling were first raised by employee organisations. A team from the forest department reportedly visited the campus on 27 May but was unable to conduct an inspection after security personnel informed officials that access could not be granted without approval from the institute's director.

A subsequent inspection conducted on 2 June in the presence of the director allegedly revealed evidence suggesting that the tree cutting had been carried out over an extended period. Forest officials also claimed that timber removed from the site had been transported during the night.