Banking operations to be hit as unions go on strike seeking 5-day work week

Banking services at public sector banks across the country are expected to face disruption on Tuesday, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to push ahead with a nationwide strike on 27 January to demand immediate implementation of a five-day working week.

The UFBU — an umbrella group of nine unions representing bank officers and employees — confirmed the strike after a conciliation meeting on 23 January with the chief labour commissioner failed to produce an agreement.

With banks already scheduled to be shut on 25 January (Sunday) and 26 January (Republic Day), the strike is set to interrupt branch operations for three consecutive days.

“Despite detailed discussions during the conciliation proceedings, there was no assurance on our demand. Hence, we have been compelled to proceed with the strike action,” said C.H. Venkatachalam, general-secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Rupam Roy, general-secretary of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), noted that the proposal to declare all Saturdays as holidays had been agreed between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the UFBU during the March 2024 wage settlement.

“It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man-hours as we have agreed to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday,” he said.