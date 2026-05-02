Nationwide emergency alert test on 2 May: don’t panic if your phone beeps

If your phone suddenly starts beeping loudly and displays an emergency message today, 2 May, there’s no cause for alarm. Authorities say such alerts are part of a nationwide test of India’s emergency warning system.

The exercise is being conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess and strengthen how quickly and effectively alerts can be delivered to citizens during real crises.

What is the nationwide cell broadcast test?

The NDMA is carrying out a countrywide trial of the Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, 2 May. The system is designed to send location-based emergency warnings — such as for earthquakes, floods, cyclones or other disasters — directly to mobile phones without requiring internet access.

During the drill, people across different parts of India may receive an alert notification accompanied by a loud alarm tone, vibration, or both. These messages are pushed through telecom networks and can reach all compatible devices in a specific geographic area simultaneously.

Officials have emphasised that the alerts are only part of a test and do not indicate any real emergency. Citizens have been urged to remain calm and avoid spreading panic if they receive such notifications.