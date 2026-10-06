Naval staffer among 2 arrested for alleged spying for Pakistan: Andhra Police
Police say 18 suspects, including 13 naval personnel, are being investigated for allegedly sharing sensitive defence information
The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two people, including a naval staffer, for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The case is under investigation for an espionage conspiracy that police said it is prejudicial to India's national security.
The two arrested persons are Pradeep Mukharjee, a Navy employee at the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, according to an official statement.
The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell said it had received information about people in India allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and suspected of involvement in an espionage conspiracy.
“Two suspects were arrested after a prima facie role was established in this case and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects,” police said.
Mukharjee was arrested recently in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada and sent to judicial custody until 14 October. Varaprasad was also remanded in judicial custody until 14 October. Both are lodged in Vijayawada district jail.
Alleged sharing of sensitive information
According to police, Varaprasad allegedly shared sensitive and classified information relating to naval and defence establishments with PIOs and received money in return.
Mukharjee was allegedly involved in sharing an OTP to activate a WhatsApp account for a PIO, communicating with PIOs and sharing sensitive information concerning naval and defence establishments.
Police said the suspects allegedly shared information about Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels.
The Counter Intelligence Cell seized electronic devices as part of the investigation.
Probe spread across 10 states
The investigation was conducted under “Operation Firewall-2026”, with the Counter Intelligence Cell coordinating with police forces in 10 states to identify and investigate the suspects.
Twelve CI Cell teams were deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, as well as the Union Territories. The teams worked with state anti-terrorism squads, naval officials and local police to examine the alleged involvement of the 18 suspects.
Visakhapatnam is of strategic importance as it houses the Eastern Naval Command, Naval Dockyard, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and Visakhapatnam Port.
Police said the case was registered at the Counter Intelligence Police Station in Vijayawada on 2 September under Sections 61(2), 147 and 148 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
The investigation remains sensitive and ongoing, police said.