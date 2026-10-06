Naval staffer among 2 arrested for alleged spying for Pakistan: Andhra Police

The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two people, including a naval staffer, for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The case is under investigation for an espionage conspiracy that police said it is prejudicial to India's national security.

The two arrested persons are Pradeep Mukharjee, a Navy employee at the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, according to an official statement.

The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell said it had received information about people in India allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and suspected of involvement in an espionage conspiracy.

“Two suspects were arrested after a prima facie role was established in this case and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects,” police said.

Mukharjee was arrested recently in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada and sent to judicial custody until 14 October. Varaprasad was also remanded in judicial custody until 14 October. Both are lodged in Vijayawada district jail.

Alleged sharing of sensitive information

According to police, Varaprasad allegedly shared sensitive and classified information relating to naval and defence establishments with PIOs and received money in return.

Mukharjee was allegedly involved in sharing an OTP to activate a WhatsApp account for a PIO, communicating with PIOs and sharing sensitive information concerning naval and defence establishments.