Navi Mumbai woman, lover held for husband’s murder nearly a year after disappearance

Nearly a year after a 50-year-old man went missing, Navi Mumbai Police have arrested his wife and her alleged lover for allegedly murdering him, dismembering his body and dumping the remains in a forest, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sunita Kushwaha (40) and Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), an autorickshaw driver, were arrested on Sunday following sustained interrogation after investigators reopened the missing person's case.

According to police, the victim, Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha, lived with his wife and their two children in Airoli. Investigators alleged that Sunita and Prajapati were involved in an extramarital relationship, which Baliram had opposed.

Police said the two then conspired to kill him.

According to the investigation, on the night of 9 August 2025, the couple allegedly sent the children to stay with a relative before attacking Baliram while he was asleep. Police alleged that he was first strangled and then his throat was slit.

Investigators said the accused subsequently cut the body into three pieces, packed the remains into sacks and transported them in an autorickshaw to the Gawli Dev hill forest, where the body parts were allegedly dumped at different locations in an attempt to destroy evidence.