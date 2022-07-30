Navy recovers bodies of all missing students on Andhra beach

According to police, the students of a private engineering college at Anakapalli town had gone to the beach, about 50 km from Visakhapatnam. Seven of them had stepped into the waters. They were apparently pulled deeper into the waters by strong waves.



The beach where the incident occurred is not a tourist place but some people visit the place despite warning signs installed there. District Superintendent of Police S. Gauthami, who was supervising the rescue operations along with other top officials, said though the marine police do the patrolling to warn people going closer to the coast, an unfortunate mishap occurred on Friday.



Families of the students blamed the college management for the tragedy. They said the college authorities acted with negligence.