NC, Congress finalise seat-sharing formula for J&K Assembly polls

According to their seat-sharing formula, the NC will contest 51 seats in J&K and the Congress 32, the leaders of the two parties said.

They also announced that a "friendly contest" would be held on five seats of the Union territory.

However, J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Qarra said the contest would take place in a cordial and disciplined manner.

The leaders said the list of seats each party will be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, will be issued in due course.