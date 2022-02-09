NCB busts drug racket, arrests 6 including 3 Sri Lankans

The NCB officers said that the arrested were planning to smuggle the drug to Sri Lanka as well as to other Indian states. The arrested included the financier, carrier, middleman, vehicle owner, and peddler.



"Sri Lankan nationals are getting more involved in the smuggling of amphetamine drug and according to the information we received, the source of this drug is Manipur along the India-Myanmar border. The gang has networks in Sri Lanka and other south Indian states for the past seven years," an NCB source said.