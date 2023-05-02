NCB busts LSD manufacturing lab in Goa, drugs worth Rs 25L seized

"He (A. Kundu) also mentioned that due to huge consumption of LSD in Goa, he assembled the total setup. He had been in this illicit drug manufacturing business for last few years. He was in contact with various other syndicates across various cities for supply of the drugs, some of whom are of foreign nationality," NCB officials said.



"It would be worthy to mention that the drug lab bust is one of the few instances in recent past in Goa and the arrest of the main manufacturer will have a detrimental effect on drug trafficking," NCB officials further said.



Further investigation is underway to identify other receiver syndicate members, suppliers of raw material.