NCB probe unveils lavish lifestyle & mysterious watch deals of Sameer Wankhede

Narcotics Control Bureau deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh has mentioned in his report on the Aryan Khan drug case that the annual income of Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai Zone Director of NCB, and his wife is around Rs 22.75 lakh, but he owns four flats, plots and expensive watches.



It has been mentioned in the report that the price of one of the watches is Rs 22 lakh which is surprising.



"Wankhede goes on long vacations abroad. While staying in the UK, Wankhede pays only Rs 1 lakh for 19 days. Viral Ranjan, who deals in watch business, pays most of his expenses," Gyaneshwar Singh has mentioned in the report.



"Why did the travel agent make plans for him and why such a thing has not been reported to the SET and clarify any doubts towards the transactions? The 19-day long visit to London, UK for tourism purposes cannot be justified with a declared 1 lakh expense," read the report submitted by Gyaneshwar Singh.