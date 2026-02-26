NCERT book row: SC thanks media for bringing issue into public domain

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a sweeping ban on the publication, reprinting and digital circulation of an NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) Class 8 social science textbook containing what it described as “offending” material on corruption in the judiciary — even as it thanked the media for bringing the issue to light.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi said timely reporting had prevented what could have become irreversible damage.

“It is the responsible media that brought the matter into the public domain… Otherwise, the damage would have been completely irreversible,” the CJI observed during the hearing of the suo motu case.

The remarks came after a suggestion from one of the advocates that media outlets should be restrained from publishing extracts of the controversial content. Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta also told the court that mainstream media had acted responsibly, distinguishing it from tabloids.

Calling the press a vital pillar of democracy, the bench acknowledged its role in safeguarding constitutional values.

At the centre of the controversy is the Class 8 social science textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part 2), released by NCERT. The court said it was “nearly shocked” when a leading English daily reported on 24 February about the inclusion of content referencing corruption within the judiciary.

The bench expressed concern that the chapter appeared to cite complaints against judges and selectively referenced remarks by former CJI B.R. Gavai to suggest a lack of transparency and accountability — without providing adequate context.