NCERT textbook changes ‘RSS-driven exercise full of mischief’: Congress
Opposition backs Supreme Court action against Class 8 book, alleges decade-long rewriting of curriculum has been “disgraceful”
Reacting to the Supreme Court’s observations on an NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) social science textbook, the Congress on Thursday said the episode underscored its charge that textbook revisions in recent years were influenced by an 'RSS-driven' agenda.
The remarks came after the top court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on the textbook and directed authorities to seize all physical and digital copies over what it termed “objectionable” content that called out alleged corruption within the judiciary.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks.”
“Actually, the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful, apart from being dangerous as well. It has been a RSS-driven exercise full of mischief and malice. It is this racket that needs to be investigated,” he added.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the Department of School Education, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible for the content.
The court had taken suo motu cognisance after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, objecting to statements in the textbook concerning the functioning of the judiciary.
The Class 8 NCERT social science book referred to challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption, a massive backlog of cases and an inadequate number of judges. During the hearing, the bench made strong observations, stating it would not allow “anyone on earth” to tarnish the integrity of the judiciary.
Following the court’s remarks, NCERT removed the textbook from its website. Sources said the government was upset with the controversial references included in the curriculum.
NCERT on Wednesday issued an apology for what it termed “inappropriate content” and said the book would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.
The controversy has triggered a wider political debate, with the Congress alleging ideological influence behind curriculum revisions, while the court’s intervention has put the spotlight on academic oversight and accountability in textbook preparation.