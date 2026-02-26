NCERT textbook changes ‘RSS-driven exercise full of mischief’: Congress

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s observations on an NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) social science textbook, the Congress on Thursday said the episode underscored its charge that textbook revisions in recent years were influenced by an 'RSS-driven' agenda.

The remarks came after the top court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on the textbook and directed authorities to seize all physical and digital copies over what it termed “objectionable” content that called out alleged corruption within the judiciary.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks.”

“Actually, the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful, apart from being dangerous as well. It has been a RSS-driven exercise full of mischief and malice. It is this racket that needs to be investigated,” he added.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the Department of School Education, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible for the content.