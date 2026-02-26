SC orders ban and seizure of Class 8 NCERT book over judiciary chapter

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 26 February, ordered an immediate nationwide ban on a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), taking strong exception to a chapter that outlined challenges facing the judiciary, including corruption allegations and mounting case backlogs.

The court directed that all physical copies be seized and digital versions removed without delay. It instructed both central and state authorities to comply immediately and submit reports within two weeks, warning that any failure to implement its directions would invite “serious action”.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the Union education secretary, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible for approving the content.

The revised chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”, was part of a new Social Science textbook and sought to explain the structure of courts, separation of powers and the need for reforms. It also listed what it described as key challenges: corruption complaints at various judicial levels, a severe shortage of judges, complex procedures, weak infrastructure and massive case pendency.

The chapter cited figures including around 81,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court, 6.24 million in high courts and roughly 47 million in lower courts, reflecting a broader backlog that has crossed 50 million cases nationwide. It also referred to more than 1,600 complaints received between 2017 and 2021 through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and outlined constitutional provisions for impeachment of judges.

The text quoted former CJI B.R. Gavai on concerns that corruption could erode public trust in the judiciary. However, the court indicated that the remarks had been presented out of context and risked creating a misleading impression that little action was taken against errant judges.