SC orders ban and seizure of Class 8 NCERT book over judiciary chapter
Bench warns of criminal contempt and seeks explanations from education officials, alleging attempt to undermine the institution
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 26 February, ordered an immediate nationwide ban on a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), taking strong exception to a chapter that outlined challenges facing the judiciary, including corruption allegations and mounting case backlogs.
The court directed that all physical copies be seized and digital versions removed without delay. It instructed both central and state authorities to comply immediately and submit reports within two weeks, warning that any failure to implement its directions would invite “serious action”.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the Union education secretary, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible for approving the content.
The revised chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”, was part of a new Social Science textbook and sought to explain the structure of courts, separation of powers and the need for reforms. It also listed what it described as key challenges: corruption complaints at various judicial levels, a severe shortage of judges, complex procedures, weak infrastructure and massive case pendency.
The chapter cited figures including around 81,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court, 6.24 million in high courts and roughly 47 million in lower courts, reflecting a broader backlog that has crossed 50 million cases nationwide. It also referred to more than 1,600 complaints received between 2017 and 2021 through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and outlined constitutional provisions for impeachment of judges.
The text quoted former CJI B.R. Gavai on concerns that corruption could erode public trust in the judiciary. However, the court indicated that the remarks had been presented out of context and risked creating a misleading impression that little action was taken against errant judges.
The bench observed that the inclusion of the chapter appeared to be a “calculated” attempt to diminish the dignity of the judiciary and undermine the institution. It said such conduct, given its potentially lasting impact on young students, could fall within the ambit of criminal contempt.
“We would like to have a deeper probe,” the bench said, warning that unchecked actions of this nature could erode public faith in the justice system. “No one will be allowed to go scot-free.”
CJI Kant said it was his duty as head of the institution to fix accountability. “Heads must roll”, he remarked, describing the episode as indicative of a possible “deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy” to defame the judiciary.
The court also criticised a communication issued by NCERT on Wednesday, saying it contained no expression of regret and instead sought to justify the inclusion of the material. Although NCERT withdrew the chapter before the hearing, the bench said its response lacked contrition.
At the outset, solicitor general Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about judicial pendency and occasional corruption allegations within India’s court system. While these issues have been documented in official data and public debate, the Supreme Court has historically been sensitive to what it perceives as attempts to undermine institutional credibility, particularly in educational material aimed at students.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on 11 March 2026, when the court is expected to review responses from the officials concerned and consider the next course of action.
With PTI inputs
