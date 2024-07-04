NCERT plans virtual exhibition for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

PM Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative may soon be recreated for a virtual platform, with the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) working on a proposal to develop a portal to host his speeches and allow students to capture selfies with him in an interactive 2D/3D environment.

The move comes against the backdrop of a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations with the Opposition raising questions on the credibility of the examination processes in the country.

The Opposition has taken swipes at Modi, demanding that he should hold one such interaction on the controversy surrounding the medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) as well.

NCERT has released an expression of interest (EoI) document this week to identify vendors to develop the virtual exhibition for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The plan is to develop a virtual platform with an interactive 2D/3D environment with features to facilitate attendee engagement and interaction.

The proposal says the plan is to draw at least one crore online visitors annually. "The aim is to recreate 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in a virtual format, allowing audiences from across the country to experience the event all through the year from the comfort of their homes. The virtual platform will showcase the arts, crafts, and innovation projects undertaken by students, providing inspiration and motivation to others," according to the EoI document.

"The experience will be an immersive 3D/ 2D experience, similar to the physical exhibition, offering attendees a unique and engaging virtual environment," it added.