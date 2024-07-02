'Students deserve answers, parliamentary debate first step': Rahul Gandhi on NEET

The INDIA bloc has intensified its criticism of the NDA government over the NEET paper leak scam, both within and outside Parliament.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went ahead and accused the NDA government of deliberately orchestrating question paper leaks to avoid providing employment opportunities for the youth today, 2 July.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called on the Prime Minister to engage in a constructive discussion on the NEET issue in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the motion of thanks for the President’s address today, Yadav challenged the government on the issue of paper leaks, asking, "Why are these paper leaks happening? The reality is that the government is behind this to shirk its responsibility of giving jobs to the youth."

As a key figure in the INDIA bloc, Yadav also expressed his staunch opposition to the Agniveer scheme, declaring, "We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, this scheme will be abolished."

Later, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, requesting that he himself lead a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. He shared the letter on social media as well, adding: "Our aim is to engage constructively in the interest of 24 lakh NEET aspirants who deserve answers."